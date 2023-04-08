Capital Planning LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.