SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

