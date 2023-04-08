iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

