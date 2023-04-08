Gratus Capital LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 21,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.