Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 384 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

