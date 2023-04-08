CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

GPC stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.00. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

