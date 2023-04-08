PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 2,421 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

