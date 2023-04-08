Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

