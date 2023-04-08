Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
