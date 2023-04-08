Comerica Bank Purchases 43,675 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

