Comerica Bank Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

