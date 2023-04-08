Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

