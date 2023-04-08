Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $78,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

