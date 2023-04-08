Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.