Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

