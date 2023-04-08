Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

