Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.