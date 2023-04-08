Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lowered by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

