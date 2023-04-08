iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

