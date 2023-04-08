Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

