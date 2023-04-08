Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average of $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

