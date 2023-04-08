Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.