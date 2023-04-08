Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

