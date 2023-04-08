CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.