iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PDS Planning Inc’s 4th Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

