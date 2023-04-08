Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,219 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.