M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

