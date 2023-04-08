Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 356 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

