SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 2,193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

