Northeast Investment Management Sells 9,117 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.