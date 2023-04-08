AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $166.35 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

