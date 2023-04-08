Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.34.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

