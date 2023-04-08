Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CPT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $174.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

