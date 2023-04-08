Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

