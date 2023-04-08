Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust owned 0.13% of Evans Bancorp worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

