Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

LNG stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

