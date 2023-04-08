Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 35,677 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $169.38 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.