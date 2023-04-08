Comerica Bank Acquires 74,864 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $64.95 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

