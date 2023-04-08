Comerica Bank Acquires 465 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.