Comerica Bank Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.