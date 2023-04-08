Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39,276 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,276 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $325,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

