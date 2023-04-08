SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

