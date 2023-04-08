Gratus Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

