Gratus Capital LLC Sells 226 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

