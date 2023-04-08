Gratus Capital LLC Sells 851 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283,676 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

