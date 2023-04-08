Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.