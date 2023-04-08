Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

