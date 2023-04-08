Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.