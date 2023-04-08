PDS Planning Inc Invests $222,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

