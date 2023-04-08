PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $828.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $772.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

